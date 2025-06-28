New Orleans Saints Offensive Lineman Expresses Stance on Spencer Rattler, QB Battle
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz expressed his stance on Spencer Rattler and the quarterback battle.
The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of a quarterback battle this offseason. Veteran QB Derek Carr announced his retirement after suffering an injury, and that leaves Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough as the likely options to be named the starter.
Rattler started multiple games last season for the Saints, but the organization also used a draft pick to bring Shough onto the roster. Veteran offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz recently provided his stance on the ongoing battle.
"They're two different quarterbacks, and everybody has their superpower,” Ruiz said. “Everybody’s good. They’re their thing. This is just talent. When you see two talented guys just competing, it’s fun to see.”
The Saints were clearly drawn to the talent Shough possesses, but Ruiz also emphasized that it's not an indicator of what the team thinks of Rattler and that it doesn't mean Shough is the front runner.
“Just because we drafted a quarterback super early, it doesn’t mean you have to push them in there and play,” said Ruiz.
Rattler started in six games and played in seven for the Saints last season. In those games, he threw for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He also completed 57 percent of his passes.
The Saints' quarterback battle will likely be something the organization continues to weigh through preseason games. Rattler and Shough will have their opportunities to prove they are the ones who deserve the starting job.
