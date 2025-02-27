Gamecock Digest

NFL Combine Results Results - South Carolina DL DeAndre Jules

Jonathan Williams

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Grant Wilson (7) throws under pressure from South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle DeAndre Jules (99) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Stay up to date with South Carolina defensive lineman DeAndre Jules results at the NFL combine.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a good number of players representing them at the NFL Combine this week and they are already starting to lock in their workout performances. On Thursday, defensive lineman and linebackers take the field to showcase their skill sets.

Jules is projected to be a late round draft pick according to most mock drafts. A big day for him at the combine though could quickly change that as NFL teams are always searching for experienced defensive lineman to add to the roster, which is exactly what Jules brings to the table.

Stay updated with Jules' performance at the NFL combine on Thursday as the information listed below will be updated as the former Gamecock completes each event.

NFL Combine Results - DeAndre Jules

Height: 6035
Weight: 316
Arm: 34 ¼”
Hand: 8 ¾”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
40-yard:
3-Cone:

South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:

  • Raheim Sanders, RB
  • Joshua Simon, TE
  • Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
  • Tonka Hemingway, DL
  • DeAndre Jules, DL
  • Kyle Kennard, DL
  • TJ Sanders, DL
  • Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
  • Bam Martin-Scott, LB
  • Nick Emmanwori, DB
  • O'Donnell Fortune, DB

