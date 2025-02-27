NFL Combine Results - South Carolina Linebacker Demetrius Knight
Stay up to date with South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight's results at the NFL combine.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a good number of players representing them at the NFL Combine this week and they are already starting to lock in their workout performances. On Thursday, defensive lineman and linebackers take the field to showcase their skill sets.
Linebacker Demetrius Knight is already starting off his NFL Combine performance on Thursday. During his college career, Knight spent time at Georgia Tech, Charlotte and South Carolina during his final season. In 2024, Knight finished with 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. He played in all 13 games for the Gamecocks.
Knight right now is projected as a third round draft pick by most mock drafts, and he has the opportunity to shoot up the ranks even more after this weekend.
NFL Combine Results - Demetrius Knight
Height: 6015
Weight: 235
Arm: 32 ⅝”
Hand: 10”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
40-yard:
3-Cone:
South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:
- Raheim Sanders, RB
- Joshua Simon, TE
- Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
- Tonka Hemingway, DL
- DeAndre Jules, DL
- Kyle Kennard, DL
- TJ Sanders, DL
- Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
- Bam Martin-Scott, LB
- Nick Emmanwori, DB
- O'Donnell Fortune, DB
