NFL Scouting Combine Results - South Carolina DB O'Donnell Fortune

Stay up to date with South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune results at the NFL combine.

Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) fives defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) and defensive back DQ Smith (1) during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a good number of players representing them at the NFL Combine this week and they are already starting to lock in their workout performances. On Friday, defensive backs and tight ends take the field to showcase their skill sets.

O'Donnell Fortune is participating workouts on Friday and his results are already starting to roll in. In his career, Fortune finished with 108 tackles, three tackles for loss and seven interceptions. The long time South Carolina Gamecock has an opportunity to prop his draft stock up at the combine ahead of the NFL draft.

Right now, according to NFL Mock Draft Database, Fortune is projected to be a late round draft pick, but that could quickly change after this weekend.

NFL Combine Results - O'Donnell Fortune

Height: 6006
Weight: 185
Arm: 31 ½”
Hand: 9 ¼”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
Broad Jump:
40-yard:
3-Cone:

South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:

  • Raheim Sanders, RB
  • Joshua Simon, TE
  • Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
  • Tonka Hemingway, DL
  • DeAndre Jules, DL
  • Kyle Kennard, DL
  • TJ Sanders, DL
  • Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
  • Bam Martin-Scott, LB
  • Nick Emmanwori, DB
  • O'Donnell Fortune, DB

