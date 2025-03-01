Gamecock Digest

NFL Scouting Combine Results - South Carolina RB Raheim Sanders

Stay up to date with South Carolina running back Raheim Sanders results at the NFL combine.

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs the ball against Wofford Terriers defensive back Javis Mynatt (11) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks have 11 players representing the program at the NFL scouting combine this week and one of them is running back Raheim Sanders. The former Gamecock is set to compete at the combine on Saturday.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Sanders is projected as a sixth round pick in this year's NFL draft. The running back class is littered with talent with names like Ashton Jeanty from Boise State, Dylan Sampson from Tennessee, Kaleb Johnson from Iowa and Treveyon Henderson from Ohio State.

The combine will be a big opportunity for Sanders to increase his draft stock ahead of the NFL draft on top of what he does at South Carolina's pro day.

NFL Combine Results - Raheim Sanders

Height: 6000
Weight: 217
Arm: 31 ½”
Hand: 9 ¼”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
Broad Jump:
40-yard:
3-Cone:

Sanders elected to transfer to South Carolina ahead of the 2024 season from Arkansas. Last year, he rushed for 881 yards, 11 touchdowns and 4.8 yards per carry. He proved to be a valuable asset to multiple SEC offenses in his career and now he looks to continue that at the NFL level.

South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:

  • Raheim Sanders, RB
  • Joshua Simon, TE
  • Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
  • Tonka Hemingway, DL
  • DeAndre Jules, DL
  • Kyle Kennard, DL
  • TJ Sanders, DL
  • Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
  • Bam Martin-Scott, LB
  • Nick Emmanwori, DB
  • O'Donnell Fortune, DB

