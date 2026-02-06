South Carolina's Joyce Edwards Makes History As Gamecocks Defeat the Bulldogs 88-45

It was a historic night for South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards who became the fifth fastest player in program history to surpass the 1,000 point mark. Her play helped the Gamecocks extend their winning streak to four games after defeating Mississippi State 88-45.

All nine Gamecocks who checked into Thursday's game scored, with five players getting into double digits. Edwards led the way in points with 21 and grabbed six boards. Edwards' 21 points helped etch her name into the South Carolina history books.

History Made

✨HER✨



Joyce Edwards has officially reached 1,000 career points, the fifth-fastest Gamecock to do so 👏 pic.twitter.com/0Ito32qoSP — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) February 6, 2026

Coming into last night, Edwards was close to surpassing the 1,000 point mark in her Gamecocks career. She became the fifth fastest player in program history to reach the historic mark, beating all-time Gamecock great A'ja Wilson by five games. When asked if she knew how close she was, Edwards simply responded with "no," but Coach Staley wasn't convinced.

When told that Edwards said she didn't know how close she was, Staley rolled her eyes.

"Do you believe that," Staley asked, which filled the room with laughter. She then talked about Edwards' achievement and how happy she is that Edwards is a Gamecock.

"It's great. We're not surprised at how quickly she got it. We're just happy that she's on our team," Staley said.

A fan captured the special moment below.

1 K FOR BABY GOAT JOYCE EDWARDS 🐔 pic.twitter.com/OtQcRCVb3p — C'am💫 (@GamecocksPlsWin) February 6, 2026

South Carolina improved to 23-2 on the season and 9-1 in conference play following Thursday night's win. The Gamecocks will be back in action against top 20 Tennessee from Colonial Life Arena on Sunday at 3:00 live on ABC.

