Nick Emmanwori Deserved Better from EA College Football 25
South Carolina Gamecocks safety Nick Emmanwori deserved better from EA College Football 25.
The brand new EA College Football 25 video game is set to release next week and this week they showcased their top 100 players rated in the game. The South Carolina Gamecocks did not have a single player ranked inside of the top 100 and one player specifically certainly deserved a spot in it.
Safety Nick Emmanwori has more than done a enough to garner a top 100 rating EA College Football 25. In 2022, he was First-Team Freshman All-American and a Shawn Alexander Freshman of the Year Semifinalist. Now heading into this Junior season, Emmanwori is a focal point on the Gamecocks defense and will need to be a high-end player for them this season to have success.
In just two seasons at South Carolina, Emmanwori has racked up 156 tackles, a tackle for loss and two interceptions.
Emmanwori is a third-year at safety and one of the best-returning starters in the conference. Emmanwori spoke with Gamecocks Central on the talent of the safety room this season.
"We've got a bunch of dogs in that safety room," Emmanwori says. " Coach Gray [has] been doing really good kind of cross training us, getting us playing nickel, playing at free safety, strong safety, being confident at all three positions. We've got a lot of competition, but it's all love between us."
While it is likely that Emmanwori still has a high ranking in the video game, he still deserved to be rated as one of the top 100 players in college football this season. It's hard to find a player like him who has been that impressive in his first two seasons as a starter, and he has been a bright light for the Gamecocks since he stepped foot on campus.
