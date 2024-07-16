Nick Saban Says South Carolina is 'Not That Far Off'
The South Carolina Gamecocks are entering year four under head coach Shane Beamer and a pivotal season at that. The program failed to reach a bowl game in 2023 andthey are looking to change that in 2024. One hurdle they will have to get over is starting a new quarterback as Spencer Rattler is now off to the NFL.
SEC Media Days kicked off on Monday and the Gamecocks were participants of the first day. Beamer addressed the media and answered questions about his program with several players in attendance with him. Beamer mentioned that he felt his team was better than what the media perceived, and former head coach Nick Saban gave his take on the Gamecocks and it's one that Beamer woudl've likely appreciated.
"But you know, really, they're not that far off. They weren't that far off last year," said Saban. "I know they were 5-7 or whatever but they had a couple of really close games that could've made a huge difference and they did have a ton of injuries. They are going to have a new quarterback but he is a talented guy and they've more depth in the offensive line than they have had in the past and they do have a lot of epxerience back on defense. They have some parts of their team that if it works then it could work out very well for them."
Here is the complete schedule for the 2024 SEC media days:
Monday - July 15th
- LSU, Brian Kelly
- Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin
- South Carolina, Shane Beamer
- Vanderbilt, Clark Lea
Tuesday - July 16th
- Georgia, Kirby Smart
- Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz
- Oklahoma, Brett Venables
- Tennessee, Josh Heupel
Wednesday - July 17th
- Alabama, Kalen DeBoer
- Florida, Billy Napier
- Mississippi State, Jeff Lebby
- Texas, Steve Sarkisian
Thursday - July 18th
- Arkansas, Sam Pittman
- Auburn, Hugh Freeze
- Kentucky, Mark Stoops
- Texas A&M, Mike Elko
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!