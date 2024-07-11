Dowell Loggains Describes 2023 Season as a Chance to Learn
South Carolina Gamecocks offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains says 2023 season should be treated as a chance to learn.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off what many would consider a dissapointing season. The tea failed to reach a bowl game and won just five games moving Shane Beamer's head coaching record to 20-18. Seasons like those are tought o swallow and sometimes the mentality after those seasons is to flush it and forget it. However, that's not how Dowell Loggains feels about it.
Loggains was hired to be South Carolina's offensive coordinator last season and is now about to enter his second. He has a long line of coaching experience with a long lineage of NFL experience and a stop at Arkansas as the tight ends coach before he came to South Carolina.
In a quote from The Post and Courier, this is what Loggains had to say about the 2023 season.
“This thing can be hard when you’re not winning. Winning is the ultimate goal, and from a win-loss standpoint, (last year’s 5-7 record) wasn’t good enough,” he said. “That can be frustrating because you can’t control everything. “Sometimes you got to learn through the bumps, but you can’t lose sight of why you do it. It’d be real easy to," said Loggains.
South Carolina ranked 77th in points per game last season and 26 points per game. They will be looking to improve on that number along with the win total during the 2024 season. The Gamecocks will need to do so while also hurdling over challenges such as a tough conference schedule and getting a first year starter at quarterback worked in during the season.
