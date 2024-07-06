Gamecock Digest

Spencer Rattler Talks Competing For Backup Role with New Orleans Saints

Jonathan Williams

May 11, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) runs passing drills during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
May 11, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) runs passing drills during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler is not foreign to quarterback competitions. Most South Carolina fans will recall that he came to Columbia, South Carolina to play for the Gamecocks for two seasons due largely to losing a QB battle to the eventual Heisman trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

Now, after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Rattler has found himself in the midst of yet another QB Battle. This time, it's for the backup role for the Saints behind starter Derek Carr.

Rattler recently spoke to the media about the learning curve he's experiencing and how he's getting better during OTAs.

"I feel very comfortable, just getting out there. We're so big on footwork and timing. It's never perfect," Rattler said. He would go on to say that once he gets his footwork down, things will become much easier. "Obviously we haven't been in full pads, full speed yet, but just getting timing down with the plays, listening to your feet, I think that's the biggest thing," Rattler said. "But I'm getting used to it."

Rattler is in a battle with former fourth round selection Jake Haener who was suspended during the 2023 NFL Season for failing the league's performance enhancing drug policy.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football