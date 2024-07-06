Spencer Rattler Talks Competing For Backup Role with New Orleans Saints
Spencer Rattler is not foreign to quarterback competitions. Most South Carolina fans will recall that he came to Columbia, South Carolina to play for the Gamecocks for two seasons due largely to losing a QB battle to the eventual Heisman trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Now, after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Rattler has found himself in the midst of yet another QB Battle. This time, it's for the backup role for the Saints behind starter Derek Carr.
Rattler recently spoke to the media about the learning curve he's experiencing and how he's getting better during OTAs.
"I feel very comfortable, just getting out there. We're so big on footwork and timing. It's never perfect," Rattler said. He would go on to say that once he gets his footwork down, things will become much easier. "Obviously we haven't been in full pads, full speed yet, but just getting timing down with the plays, listening to your feet, I think that's the biggest thing," Rattler said. "But I'm getting used to it."
Rattler is in a battle with former fourth round selection Jake Haener who was suspended during the 2023 NFL Season for failing the league's performance enhancing drug policy.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!