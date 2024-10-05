Ole Miss vs South Carolina - Final Thoughts and Keys to A Win for Gamecocks
The No. 12 ranked Ole Miss Rebels take a trip east to Columbia, South Carolina Saturday to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Fresh off a bye-week, the Gamecocks look to get their first signature win of the season after missing out on the opportunity to upset the LSU Tigers at home back in Week 3.
Now, as underdogs at home yet again, head coach Shane Beamer and his staff look to pull off the upset over Ole Miss.
South Carolina vs Ole Miss - Final Thoughts and Keys to a Win
LaNorris Sellers
Sellers is listed as probable after taking the bye week and the contest against Akron to get healthy from his ankle injury sustained against LSU. Assuming he returns to the lineup on Saturday, the Gamecocks' passing attack will receive a much-needed boost. Robby Ashford showed signs of growth through the air against Akron, but this offense has a different explosivity with Sellers at the helm. Sellers' continued growth is perhaps the most important area to watch as this Gamecocks season continues.
Pressure and Havoc
There's been little to now doubt this season, the best unit on this South Carolina roster has been the defensive front. Freshman phenom Dylan Stewart and transfer Kyle Kennard have lived in opponents backfields this season and Saturday is their chance to impact yet another contest for the Gamecocks. Ole Miss's offenses attempt to drive the ball down the field frequently, presenting plenty of opportunity for this Gamecocks defense to get home.
Match the Explosives
Ole Miss is currently ranked No. 3 in College Football averaging 7.9 yards per play. They are by definition an explosive offense. If the Gamecocks are going to go blow for blow with the Rebels on Saturday, they are going to have to manage to create explosives offensively themselves while avoiding negative plays offensively. This South Carolina offense has been able to create explosives, but they've also failed to avoid critical losses on fumbles, sacks, and penalties.
South Carolina vs Ole Miss Betting Odds:
According to Draft Kings, South Carolina is an 8.0-point underdog against the Rebels. The line was initially set at 11.5 in favor of Ole Miss, but following the Rebels' loss to Kentucky, the point spread has now shifted a good bit. The line was at 9.5 earlier in this week so it has shrunk more since then. This has been a line that has continued to move throughout the week and it might even move more before kickoff.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!