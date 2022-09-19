PFF Stats Against Georgia

The stats aren't going to be pretty whenever you take a beating as South Carolina did. PFF released its advanced analytics, and multiple trends continued to show themselves.

South Carolina has been dealing with these issues since the season began. They have two weeks to correct them before conference play kicks into full swing, which could be the difference between five and eight wins.

Head coach Shane Beamer and company have addressed this football team's problems. Everyone who has gotten in front of a microphone this week underscores that this locker room knows these trends cannot continue.

Spencer Rattler: 9 Turnover Worthy Throws

Rattler threw two interceptions against Georgia, but things could have been much worse. PFF graded nine of his balls as "turnover worthy," an unacceptable clip moving forward.

He struggled to protect the football when he arrived in college, and things have not changed so far. The frustrating thing when watching Rattler play is that he has the answers; the arm talent and intelligence are apparent, but he coasts on his physical gifts.

Turnovers are the quickest way to take yourself out of a football game, especially in the SEC. Rattler needs to even out his play, which starts with trusting his offensive line.

44 Missed Tackles

The ugliest stat of the afternoon. For context, Texas A&M's defense has missed two tackles the entire season. This consistent problem has been apparent since week one against Georgia State.

There are two sides to this coin; the execution is off, but the coaching staff also shares the blame. Both sides indicate that they are collaborating to fix technique problems, but much of it boils down to experience.

South Carolina started a youthful secondary, which Georgia took advantage of. They used extensions of the run game to attack the perimeter and force defensive backs to tackle in space, which they could not.

44 pressures allowed

The offensive line didn't turn in a poor performance by any stretch. Rattler creates a lot of artificial pressure by not trusting his protection, often creating unnecessary depth in the pocket.

Nonetheless, they struggled in pass protection against Georgia. Many teams cannot keep the red and black in front of them, but the Gamecocks had a golden opportunity; star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was limited with an injury.

They still allowed Rattler three seconds to throw on average, but the pressure rate was too high. Things must improve quickly, as they will face SEC defensive fronts weekly in less than a month.

