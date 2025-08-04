Gamecock Digest

Preseason College Football Coaches Poll - South Carolina Gamecocks Make Top 15

The South Carolina Gamecocks made the top 15 in the preseason college football coaches poll.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates beating the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. He is holding the Mayors Cup, given to the winner of the South Carolina-Missouri game. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates beating the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. He is holding the Mayors Cup, given to the winner of the South Carolina-Missouri game. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks made the top 15 in the preseason college football coaches poll.

The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, which means preseason rankings about going to start pouring in. One of them already has, as the college football preseason coaches poll has officially been released.

The South Carolina Gamecocks came in at No. 13 in the rankings. They were one of nine SEC teams to make the rankings and the fifth-highest ranked team from the conference.

College Football Preseason Coaches Poll:

  1. Texas
  2. Ohio State
  3. Penn State
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Clemson
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Ole Miss
  16. SMU
  17. Florida
  18. Tennessee
  19. Indiana
  20. Kansas State
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Iowa State
  23. BYU
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Boise State

There are a good number of people that are high on the Gamecocks coming into this season. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is a big reason why as some project him to be the first quarterback off the board during the 2026 NFL draft.

It is worth noting that South Carolina lost some valuable names on defense to the NFL draft this offseason. Names like Nick Emmanwori, TJ Sanders, Demetrius Knight, Kyle Kennard and Tonka Hemingway.

That's not to say that South Carolina doesn't still have a lot of talent on the roster. Dylan Stewart, Jalon Kilgore and DQ Smith are expected to be defense leaders for the program this year and offensively, Josiah Thompson, Nyck Harbor and Mazeo Bennett will be the names they lean on alongside Sellers.

The praise for South Carolina this preseason is warranted but based on McMurphy's preseason ballot, they are still going to have to earn their respect if they are indeed going to be one of the better teams in the SEC this year.

South Carolina will open their season against the Virginia Tech Hokies in Atlanta, Georgia.

