Preseason College Football Coaches Poll - South Carolina Gamecocks Make Top 15
The South Carolina Gamecocks made the top 15 in the preseason college football coaches poll.
The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, which means preseason rankings about going to start pouring in. One of them already has, as the college football preseason coaches poll has officially been released.
The South Carolina Gamecocks came in at No. 13 in the rankings. They were one of nine SEC teams to make the rankings and the fifth-highest ranked team from the conference.
College Football Preseason Coaches Poll:
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Oregon
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
- SMU
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Boise State
There are a good number of people that are high on the Gamecocks coming into this season. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is a big reason why as some project him to be the first quarterback off the board during the 2026 NFL draft.
It is worth noting that South Carolina lost some valuable names on defense to the NFL draft this offseason. Names like Nick Emmanwori, TJ Sanders, Demetrius Knight, Kyle Kennard and Tonka Hemingway.
That's not to say that South Carolina doesn't still have a lot of talent on the roster. Dylan Stewart, Jalon Kilgore and DQ Smith are expected to be defense leaders for the program this year and offensively, Josiah Thompson, Nyck Harbor and Mazeo Bennett will be the names they lean on alongside Sellers.
The praise for South Carolina this preseason is warranted but based on McMurphy's preseason ballot, they are still going to have to earn their respect if they are indeed going to be one of the better teams in the SEC this year.
South Carolina will open their season against the Virginia Tech Hokies in Atlanta, Georgia.
