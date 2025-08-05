QB LaNorris Sellers Named One of College Football's Most Important Players
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been named one of college football's most important players.
There is no hiding the importance of quarterback LaNorris Sellers for the South Carolina Gamecocks this season. He is going to be the heartbeat of the offense and likely of the entire team. As he goes, they go, and ESPN's Bill Connelly listed Sellers as one of the most important players in college football.
Connelly did this by setting the names up into tiers. The first one was new starting quarterbacks for likely contenders. Then the next tier was quarterbacks with a potential game-changing leap in them, and then there was the young/inexperienced/new QBs with both spoiler and contender potential, which is where Sellers was listed under.
Other quarterbacks in this group were DJ Lagway, John Mateer, Marcel Reed and Austin Simmons.
Not exactly the tier Gamecock fans likely want to hear their quarterback is being grouped with, but it still leaves the option open that South Carolina could be a contender this season.
Sellers in his first year as the starting quarterback in 2024 led the Gamecocks to a 9-4 record. He finished the season with 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 674 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on top of his passing stats.
The big things for the Gamecocks this year if they want to remain in contention will be surviving the second half of their schedule. They have a tough string of opponents that they will have to get through if they want to make the college football playoffs for the first time in program history.
