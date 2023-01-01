Skip to main content

Rashod Amos Enters The Transfer Portal

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost running back Rashod Amos to the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon.

The offseason is officially underway for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Gamecocks Digest has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If players don't transfer within that window, they must wait until May following spring practice to enter the transfer portal.

On Sunday afternoon, running back Rashod Amos officially entered the transfer portal. He is the second back to hit the portal from South Carolina's roster, including MarShawn Lloyd.

2023 South Carolina Recruiting Class

  • LaNorris Sellers, QB
  • Dontavius Braswell, RB
  • Mario Anderson, RB (Transfer)
  • CJ Adams, WR
  • Vicari Swain, ATH
  • Kelton Henderson, WR
  • Tyshawn Russell, WR
  • Connor Cox, TE
  • Reid Mikeska, TE
  • Kamron Sandlin, TE
  • Trey Knox, TE (Transfer)
  • Nick Elksnis, TE (Transfer)
  • Joshua Simon, TE (Transfer)
  • Oluwatosin Babalade, OT
  • Jatavius Shivers, OT
  • Nick Gargiulo, OT (Transfer)
  • Trovon Baugh, G
  • Markee Anderson, G
  • Zavion Hardy, DE (Unsigned)
  • Monteque Rhames II, DE
  • Desmond Umeozulu, EDGE
  • Xzavier McLeod, DT
  • Elijah Davis, DT (JUCO)
  • Grayson Howard, ILB
  • Jalon Kilgore, DB
  • Zahbari Sandy, DB
  • Cameron Upshaw Jr, DB
  • Judge Collier, DB

Current Transfer List:

  • Austin Stogner, TE (Oklahoma)
  • Jaheim Bell, TE (FSU)
  • MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Portal)
  • Gilber Edmond, EDGE (Portal)
  • Tyrese Ross, DB (Portal)
  • RJ Roderick, S (Portal)
  • Corey Rucker, WR (Portal)
  • Hot Rod Fitten, DE (Portal)
  • Matthew Bailey, LS (Portal)
  • Rashod Amos, RB (Portal)

