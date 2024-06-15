REACTION: South Carolina Gamecocks Add MAULER in Shedrick Sarratt
The South Carolina football team continues to bolster its roster with the addition of Shedrick Sarratt Jr., a highly talented offensive lineman from Gaffney High School in South Carolina. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 300 pounds, Sarratt Jr. is a multi-sport athlete excelling in both football and basketball. His ability to move smoothly on the field, combined with his strength at the point of impact, often overwhelms defenders even when they initiate contact. Sarratt Jr.’s athletic versatility and physical dominance promise to be significant assets for the Gamecocks as they build for the future.
Sarratt Jr. has been a standout at Gaffney. His performance has attracted significant attention from multiple Power Four programs. He committed to South Carolina over other offers from Colorado, Purdue, and Arkansas, even before taking his official visit, which is scheduled for the weekend of June 21. This commitment reinforces the belief that Shane Beamer has recognized the need for a revamped offensive line to succeed in the future. Sarratt Jr’s commitment represents a significant win for the Gamecocks, adding depth and talent to their offensive line. Gamecock fans should expect to see an immediate impact on the offensive line’s performance in the coming seasons.
Current Gamecocks Commitments:
● Four-star OL Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
● Four-star CB Shamari Earls
● Four-star S Lagonza Hayward
● Four-star DL Caleb Williams
● Four-star WR Brian Rowe
● Three-star WR Jayden Sellers
● Three-star DL Anthony Addison
● Three-star S Damarcus Leach
● Three-star DL Kobby Sakyi-Prah
● Three-star DB Christopher Hatfield
● Three-star LB Jaquel Holman
