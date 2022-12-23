Reid Mikeska's Complete Skills Make Him An Asset

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains hopes to create an offense predicated on versatility. Tight ends help that philosophy, as you can put multiple on the field with different abilities.

There are different components of strong tight-end play. In-line, H-backs, big slots, and more all challenge defenses differently. Furthermore, the athleticism and size of these prospects are overwhelming.

South Carolina flipped tight end Reid Mikeska from Miami one night before early national signing day. While his national ranking doesn't reflect his abilities, the fact that Clemson and Miami honored his commitment does.

Mikeska hails from Cypress, Texas, a hotbed for competitive football. He played for Bridgeland High School, which plays in 6A, one of the best classifications in Texas high school football.

He stands 6-5.5 and 233 lbs., already big enough to stand as an in-line blocker. Bridgeland frequently used him at H-back, and he also has the athleticism to move out to the slot.

While tight ends are receiving more attention for their receiving abilities, Mikeska's bread and butter is his blocking. He plays with strong pad level and strikes the shoulder pads of the defender.

This technique allows him to drive his lower body through his hands, pushing defenders several yards off the ball. Mikeska plays angry, going through the whistle and ensuring he carries out his responsibility.

While he won't blow you away athletically, Mikeska has a solid foundation at his size. He gets low in his brake and accelerates out of it, ensuring he's shielding defenders from the window.

Quarterbacks use him as a safety blanket, turning to him in the heat of chaos. He catches the ball in front of his chest with sure hands. His high school system didn't allow him to stretch the field much, but he dominated the middle of the field.

