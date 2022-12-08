Report: South Carolina Narrowing In On New OC Hire

On November 28th, former offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield announced that he was leaving South Carolina to take the same position at Nebraska under head coach Matt Rhule, leaving the Gamecocks with a vacant play-caller position.

Since then, many names have been tossed out as potential possibilities, from former head coaches to coordinators who are getting ready to coach in the college football playoff to current coordinators with ties to the SEC.

Head coach Shane Beamer has said that the most important thing to him was fit with his new hire, someone he felt could get acclimated to the culture Beamer and his staff has built in Columbia.

At the same time, Beamer wanted someone who wouldn't completely reinvent the wheel with the scheme and could utilize the personnel the Gamecocks possess on the offensive side of the ball.

According to a tweet posted Wednesday night by Jacob Davis of SB Nation, South Carolina is currently talking to Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains about their open offensive coordinator position.

Later Wednesday night, Brad Crawford, a college football writer for 247sports, confirmed that sources had told them that South Carolina had set their sights on Loggains as their next offensive coordinator.

Loggains has spent the past two seasons as the tight ends coach for the Razorbacks and has seven years of experience as an offensive coordinator in the NFL.

We'll keep you posted with the latest we hear regarding South Carolina's offensive coordinator search.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.