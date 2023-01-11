RJ Roderick Transfers To Liberty

The offseason is officially underway for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Gamecocks Digest has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If players don't transfer within that window, they must wait until May following spring practice to enter the transfer portal.

Former South Carolina defensive back RJ Roderick announced Tuesday he is transferring to Liberty University for the 2023 season. Roderick started 34 games over five years with the Gamecocks.

Roderick entered the portal midway through the season after dealing with injuries. Safety Nick Emmanwori's emergence left Roderick as the odd man out, forcing Roderick to seek other opportunities.

Current Transfer List:

Austin Stogner, TE (Oklahoma)



Jaheim Bell, TE (FSU)



MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Southern Cal)

Gilber Edmond, EDGE (Portal)

Jordan Davis, OL (Portal)

Joey Hunter, DB (Portal)

Cam Hardy, DB (Portal)

Darryle Ware, LB (Portal)

Tyrese Ross, DB (Portal)

RJ Roderick, S (Portal)

Corey Rucker, WR (Portal)

Hot Rod Fitten, DE (Portal)

Matthew Bailey, LS (Portal)

Rashod Amos, RB (Portal)

Jordan Burch, DE (Portal)

