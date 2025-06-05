Gamecock Digest

Seattle Seahawks Coaches Reportedly Raving About Rookie Safety Nick Emmanwori

Seattle Seahawks coaches have been thoroughly impressed with rookie safety Nick Emmanwori during OTAs.

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL season is fast approaching as players report for OTAs in preparation for the upcoming regular season. Given that this is many rosters' first times practicing together, coaches and teammates are getting a first look at this year's rookie class in action.

One player who has caught the attention of his new team is Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, who reportedly has coaches extremely excited about his abilities.

Emmanwori was an early second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and was a freak of nature during his time with teh South Carolina Gamecocks. The safety's size, speed, and overall athleticism allowed him to play at multiple positions within the Gamecocks' defense.

During an interview with the Brock and Salk Show, Seattle head coach Mike MacDonald illuded that the Seahawks may have plans to utilize the rookie similarly for the upcoming season.

"With the safeties that we have and Nick’s natural ability, I think we’re starting with focusing at the second level at the nickel position." Said MacDonald. "We will see if that translates possibly to dime on third down…then, there will be some opportunities to play safety, too, in different packages.”

The Seahawks will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7th when they host the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff for this game will take place at 4:05 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.

Home/Football