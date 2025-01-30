Senior Bowl Practice Updates - How South Carolina Gamecocks Stacked Up
As the second round of practices at the Senior Bowl wrap up, here's the latest updates on the South Carolina Gamecocks in attendance.
One of the most exciting elements of the Senior Bowl are the competitive practices. Even more so than the game, showing out during the practice drills has been one of the best ways to gain exposure. The South Carolina Gamecocks attending the all-star game have already commanded attention on the practice field.
Kyle Kennard, EDGE
After a stellar 2024 campaign, Kyle Kennard was regarded as one of the early favorites to improve his stock during the showcase. He has shown flashes of brilliance that displayed the ability to transition his speed off the ball into brutal contact at the drop of a hat. However, some viewed him as stiff in certain drills, yearning for him to showcase more of the athleticism he is known for. With an abundance of high-caliber athletic defensive lineman at the showcase, Kennard still has the chance to show he should be mentioned as one of the best defensive linemen in the upcoming draft.
T.J. Sanders, DL
Known typically as a athletic player at the defensive tackle position, T.J. Sanders dropped everyone’s jaws after bulldozing a 285-pound guard. While he was already creeping up draft boards, his display of physicality has draft scouts buzzing about the potential from the talented defensive lineman. He has performed well in most drills and has shown he can win matchups against some of the most talented upper-classmen in college football. Sanders is generating buzz as one of the most impressive players attending the showcase.
Demetrius Knight, LB
Demetrius Knight has also impressed in practice. Teams have been impressed with how his frame stacks up amongst other linebackers attending. He has also shown great fundamentals, including playing well in zone coverage during scrimmages, as well as being sound in his lateral mobility and moving downhill. Several scouts/onlookers saw him as a standout during day 2, and have high hopes that he will be one of the “winners” of the Senior Bowl.
