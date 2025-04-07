Shane Beamer Details Where Things Stand At Running Back for the Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks are 11 days away from their annual spring game. Head coach Shane Beamer details where things stand at the running back position.
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost quite a few great players from last year's (9-4) football team. Most of the attention to the attrition is given to the defensive side of the ball. After all, they did lose the SEC Defensive player of the year in Kyle Kennard as well as a projected first-rounder and three-year starter Nick Emmanwori.
However, one of the biggest losses from a year ago was RB, Rocket Sanders, no longer being on the roster. It's left the Gamecocks pretty vulnerable at the position. They went and brought in Rahsul Faison out of the portal, and they are relying on development at the position beyond that.
Head coach Shane Beamer had this to say about the group
“You’re going to need more than one, you’re going to need more than two, you need more than three. And those guys have all they’ve got a good skill set. I like that group a lot. I really do. Obviously, Rahsul (Faison) coming in has done a good job. Oscar (Adaway III) has improved going back to last year. (Matthew) Fuller and (Jawarn) Howell are really good young players that are going to be really, really good players for us here at Carolina and helping us on special teams, because they both run really, really well. And then Bradley Dunn is an older guy who’s been around our program for a while and knows what to do. And then all those young guys behind them as well. So there are a lot of guys that are competing, and they’re all trying to find a role on offense and special teams right now.”
