Shane Beamer Identifies Biggest Question for South Carolina Gamecocks
Head coach Shane Beamer has identified the biggest question on the roster as the South Carolina Gamecocks roll into fall camp.
August has finally arrived which means college football is just a few weeks out from being kicked off. That also means fall camp is starting across the nations for programs and South Carolina got things kicked off this week. Head coach Shane Beamer took the podium on Thursday to talk to the media, and he provided insight on the roster during his allotted time.
Fall camp is a crucial time for programs to find any answers to th remaining questions they have about their roster. South Carolina will be starting a new player at quarterback this season with Spencer Rattler now in the NFL, so one might think that is the biggest question, but not according to Beamer.
“The most up in the air is probably the receiver rotation and how that shakes out,” Beamer said. He also mentioned kicker and offensive line in that conversation as well.
The Gamecocks lost Xavier Legette to the NFL this offseason, who was a dominant player in the receiving game. That also leaves a void in the receiving room and a need for answers as to how the rotation will work out at the position this season. One name to keep an eye on is sophomore Nyck Harbor, a rising name in college football who possesses the ability to take the top off of a defense with his all-world speed.
South Carolina also took a litany of names in the portal this offseason and they could be immediate impact players at the position. Dalevon Campbell from Nevada, Gage Larvadian from Mayland and Jared Brown from Coastal Carolina are three transfers that could very well be starters for the Gamecocks this season.
