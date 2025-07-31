Shane Beamer Makes Important Revelation About South Carolina's Quarterback Situation
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer makes an important revelation about the team's quarterback situation.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have reported to their fall camp and are ramping up preparations for their 2025 college football season. The Gamecocks are entering the 2025 season with some of their highest expectations in program history, but still have a handful of questions to answer.
One of those questions revolves around the quarterback room. While LaNorris Sellers has more than secured the team's starting role, the backup position has remained up for grabs. That was until head coach Shane Beamer revealed that Luke Doty is currently the team's backup quarterback.
“Luke’s got the most experience,” said Beamer. “If we played Virginia Tech tomorrow, and LaNorris had to come out of the game for a play, Luke would be the next quarterback in the game as we stand here today.”
Doty has been a member of the Gamecocks' roster since the 2020 season and has started as the Gamecocks' signal caller a handful of times. During his career, Doty has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and has a touchdown/interception ratio of 9:8.
While Doty certainly has sufficient experience with the Gamecocks, the talent dropoff between him and Sellers would certainly be noticeable should an injury occur. Regardless of the talent discrepancy, Beamer has remained steadfast in his praise of Doty.
The Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season on Sunday, August 31st, as the team plays the Virginia Tech Hokies in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
