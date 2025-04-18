Shane Beamer Previews South Carolina Spring Game
Tomorrow is the much anticipated Garnet and Black spring game for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Spring practice concluded on Tuesday. Coach Beamer, his staff, and players are ecstatic about the opportunity to get back out in front of fans. Despite not being televised, which is common with most schools, coach Beamer is determined to make it a memorable experience for those in attendance.
One of the most fun aspects of spring games is the players exhibiting their competitive spirits for the fans in attendance. While there is no significant impact on the team who wins or loses, each team wants to earn the bragging rights of victory before entering their fall campaign. After practice concluded Tuesday, coach Beamer met with the media to describe how each respective team will be created.
“In regards to the game, we’ll meet as a staff this afternoon and talk more specifics, but we’re going to do a game. We’ll divide the teams up evenly. We will do a draft, which is always one of the most fun nights that we have each year in this program, when we have draft night. That’ll be tomorrow night. We announced to the team this morning who the head coaches are going to be.”
While the players want to win, the coaches are also a part of the competition. Competition is a trait that starts from the top and trickles down. When the coaches want to win just as badly as the players, that energy becomes contagious and makes everyone better. Coach Beamer continued and gave insight about how his staff will play a part in the game.”
“We announced to the team this morning who the head coaches are going to be. The head coach of the Black team will be our executive director of character and player development, Derrick Moore, also known as DMO. The head coach of the Garnet team will be our director of football operations, George Wynn, known around this program as Weezy. So you got Weezy and DMO going at it. Garnet team and Black team. [The] players got an amazing kick out of that this morning when we had Justin King put together a video to introduce the head coaches. It’ll be a lot of fun and a lot of excitement. We’ll do the draft tomorrow night. The black team is on the clock. They have the first pick. They won the coin toss this morning as well.”
While coach Beamer wants his players to compete, he also wants the fans to have an enjoyable experience. He is well aware the spring game is the first taste of football Gamecock fans have had since the bowl season and is ready to put together a show for them. In addition to attending the highly-anticipated scrimmage, coach Beamer also wants the Gamecock faithful to support other sports prior to making their way to Williams-Brice Stadium.
“[The game] is a great opportunity for our fans to come out. We’re doing a game for them in a lot of ways, so they can get out and see the 2025 football team up close and personal. Great time to be together in Williams-Brice Stadium. Pray it’ll be a great crowd. Know it will be knowing our fans for sure, baseball beforehand. So get over there and watch the baseball team get a victory, and then come over to the stadium. Over to the stadium on Friday night and watch us compete and get better as a football team. We’ve got some injuries that will affect the depth at certain positions… But I know our players are looking forward to competing, and we’re looking forward to being out there.”
The Garnet and Black spring game is set to kick off tomorrow, April 18 at 7:30 PM eastern time.
