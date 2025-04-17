Gamecock Digest

Things to Watch for LaNorris Sellers During South Carolina Spring Game

Things to watch for quarterback LaNorris Sellers during South Carolina's Spring game.

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Wofford Terriers in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Wofford Terriers in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to have their annual spring game this weekend which will be fan's first opportunity to see the new team heading into the 2025 college football season. One player many will want to watch is quarterback LaNorris Sellers. With that said, here are a few things to pay attention to during Sellers' performance.

1. Connection With Wide Receivers

The Gamecocks will feature some new faces at wide out this season while also bringing back some returning players. Fans got a glimpse of Sellers' connection with the likes of Nyck Harbor, Jared Brown and Mazeo Bennett last season, but the young wide receivers will be the ones to really pay attention to.

It's very likely that Malik Clark and Lex Cyrus will have to play for South Carolina this season as true freshmen, so seeing how well they connect with Sellers could be an indicator of the season they will have. Of course, since it's a spring game, those reps might be limited due to how long Sellers plays and if they are on the same team.

2. Bell Security

This was an area in which Sellers showed improvements as the season progressed. Interceptions were not a huge issue as the redshirt freshman only threw seven of them last season, but fumbles were a bit of an issue.

With it being a sprig game, Sellers likely won't be as mobile which means we won't get a true read on his overall ball security, but seeing how he progresses through the offense and if he is making the right reads will certainly be showcased this weekend.

3. Understanding of the New Offense

Mike Shula is the new play caller for the Gamecocks as Dowell Loggains took the head coaching job at App State, so that will be something to keep an eye on. The entire playbook won't be on display as it is just a scrimmage, but seeing how comfortable Sellers is with the new play caller will be intriguing.

It should be noted though that it has been mentioned this offseason that there are not many differences between the two offenses, which would make sense considering Shula was an offensive assistant last season. However, it's always a big talking point for a quarterback to see how he fits in an offense when there is a coordinating change.

