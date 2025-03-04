Shane Beamer Says LaNorris Sellers 'Well Compensated', Spoke to Local Companies Personally
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was in Washington, DC this week to discuss the state of collegiate athletics, and said that LaNorris Sellers is well compensated and has reached out to local companies personally.
The State of College football has quite a few people uneasy right now. The nature of player movement via an unregulated Transfer Portal, and player poaching through unregulated NIL strategies have placed the game in a state of constant influx.
The nature of the game is something that South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is actually in Washington, DC discussing this week. In his written testimony, Beamer delivers a stark warning to lawmakers: If they do not take immediate action, "college sports will be destroyed by never-ending litigation and conflicting state laws."
Beamer spoke Tuesday about his starting quarterback, LaNorris Sellers who is one of the highly-touted prospects in the sport currently.
"I'll use the example of LaNorris Sellers. He's our starting quarterback. He will be a Heisman trophy candidate this next season and he is on the path to the NFL. He is currently compensated very well from a Name, Image, and likeness standpoint. But on his own, he's already reached out to companies in Columbia about doing a summer internship with them, unbeknownst to me. But here's a young man that understands that football is not going to last forever and he wants to take advantage of all the educational opportunities available to him."
You Might Also Like:
- UConn Surpases South Carolina In Women's Basektball Net Rankings
- Gamecocks Send Fifth-Most Players to NFL Combine, Tied for Second-Most in the SEC
- South Carolina Gamecocks Scattered On Top-100 Players List
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!