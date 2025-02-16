Should Shane Beamer Think About Canceling the South Carolina Spring Game?
In this article we discuss a growing trend in college football considering the annual spring games. Will South Carolina potentially cancel their's like many others will likely do?
Spring games have been an exciting tradition in college football. For fans, it is their chance to see how their teams look for the upcoming season, as well as see potential position battles, most notably at quarterback. In the SEC, fans show up as if it is a prime-time match-up in the fall.
However, since the transfer portal was introduced, spring games have taken on a new meaning. For teams loaded with talent, such as the South Carolina Gamecocks, some coaches feel as if they are creating an easy opportunity for other teams to illegally recruit their players (known as poaching) who play well and exhibit flashes of promise during the spring game, but will take limited, if any snaps during the regular season. With teams being so susceptible to poaching, why should coaches increase their exposure to lose their players? Why should they hurt the development of their program by allowing other teams to take future contributors to program success?
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has suggested the idea of canceling their spring game this season for those reasons. Some teams have headed in this direction to maintain their rosters., including Ole Miss last year, who held a dunk contest and flag football matchup, called the “Grove Bowl Games.” The reigning champion Ohio St. Buckeyes hosted a unique format where most players “tagged off” during the game.
With Coach Beamer’s goal of becoming a perennial playoff contender, should he consider going that route? After rallying to a (9-3) regular season finish after a disappointing 5-7 season the year prior, the Gamecocks are moving closer to the national spotlight. If they lose a top recruit due to poaching, they do not have the reinforcements that fall in line with other programs that have a plethora of blue-chippers on the roster may be able to. Without having those reinforcements, Coach Beamer has been able to turn his program’s fortunes around. It's paramount he holds on to as much of the roster he's built as possible.
As their record and recruiting continue to improve, it is safe to assume the Gamecocks will become a consistent supplier for teams who are looking to focus on the portal for their success. If an SEC team decides to go the route of canceling the spring game, do not be surprised if most of the country follows suit.
