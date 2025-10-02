Should South Carolina Gamecock Fans Still Be Concerned About the Offense?
Should South Carolina fans still be concerned about the offense?
The South Carolina Gamecocks earned a convincing win over the Kentucky Wildcats this past weekend by a final score of 35-13. The offense has struggled at times for South Carolina at times this season, but a 22 point win provides com confidence moving forward. But should it?
Fourteen of those points were results of the defense creating scores. A pick-six and a fumble returned for a touchdown helped push the lead even further for South Carolina. So in reality, the offense was responsible for 21 points in this game.
The good news for South Carolina is that they did not have a single drive end in a three-and-out for the offense. They did, however, have two drives that were four plays long and ended in a punt. Three out of eight total drives resulted in punts for the offense. It is worth noting that on South Carolina's final drive of the game, they went for it on fourth down on Kentucky's 14-yard line and turned the ball over on downs. An opportunity to get points, but with 0:23 left in the game, the Gamecocks were just trying to end the game.
So after that game, it's safe to say that there did seem to be improvements on offense. It wasn't a 40-point outing from LaNorris Sellers and his squad, but it seemed a little less stagnant at times. With that said, though, with a matchup looming against LSU, a team that is playing solid defense at the moment, it likely will take a better offensive performance on the road next week to earn a win.
