Social Media Responds To LaNorris Sellers Being Named Starting QB for South Carolina
The South Carolina Gamecocks have their starting quarterback in the form of redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers, head coach Shane Beamer announced Tuesday. It was a realtively foregone conclusion it seemed that Sellers would ultimately be the guy for the Gamecocks, despite graduate trasnfer Robbie Ashford coming to Columbia by way of the Auburn Tigers.
It's officially the LaNorris Sellers show in Columbia, South Carolina. So, how did social media take to the news?
As a true freshman last season behind former Gamecock Spencer Rattler, Sellers saw action in three games. He would go on to complete all four pass attempts for 86 yards and two touchdowns. He added 51 yards and a rushing touchdown on the ground.
Coach Beamer praised Sellers during camp stating that he and Ashford both made plays during scrimmages and practices.
"Robbie and LaNorris took the bulk of the reps with the first couple groups," Coach Beamer said about the QBs during Saturday's scrimmage. "Thought they both flashed and did some good things in the run game and the pass game. I thought they showed what a weapon they can be when things do break down. We'll look at the tape and get into next week and see where we are. I know we have more than one quarterback that we can win football games with."
