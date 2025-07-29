South Carolina Defensive Coordinator Says Replacing Production Isn't a Concern
South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White says replacing production is not a concern.
While most of the attention around South Carolina is focused on quarterback LaNorris Sellers, perhaps the next best place to look is on the defensive side of the ball. The Gamecocks lost a handful of players to the NFL this offseason, and they will have to replace those names this season.
However, if you ask defensive coordinator Clayton White, replacing the production from last season is not a concern.
"They've been replaced," White said. "People keep saying we have a lot of priorities to replace; they've been replaced. We have guys in the building that we are excited about... They've done a great job of bonding and coming together this offseason, starting in January. But they're ready to play and we are all ready to go watch them."
Some of the names South Carolina will no longer have on the roster this season are defensive lineman TJ Sanders, defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway, linebacker Demetrius Knight, linebacker Bam Martin-Scott, EDGE Kyle Kennard and safety Nick Emmanwori. All of those names were big playmakers for the Gamecocks last season and played a role in South Carolina's success on defense in 2024.
As White mentioned, though, they still have names for fans to be excited about this season. Safety Jalon Kilgore, cornerback DQ Smith and EDGE Dylan Stewart are all promising prospects that will be starting on defense this season.
