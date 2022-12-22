Defensive Back Signees Offer Intriguing Blend Of Skills

The two buzz phrases that will be used frequently for early national signing day are "instant impact players" and "championship depth," and the Gamecocks are getting a mixture of both with their secondary commitments in Zahbari Sandy, Jalon Kilgore, Cameron Upshaw, and Judge Collier.

Zahbari Sandy was the first defensive back to join South Carolina's 2023 recruiting class. He'll automatically give the Gamecock secondary a boost in coverage with his natural ball skills and ability to both read the quarterback's eyes and diagnose everything that's happening in front of him. Sandy will be added to a packed safety position at South Carolina but could take flight under Torrian Gray's tutelage.

Kilgore was the second defensive back to commit out of the bunch. The Georgia native made his presence felt on Friday nights in the fall with how often he stonewalled opposing skill players, with his best trait being fair his understanding of leverage when in a one-on-one tackling situation. Kilgore will have a chance to crack the two-deep as soon as he gets to Columbia.

Upshaw was a prospect where the Gamecocks had to overcome a home state program in Florida State to sign him. Upshaw will bring a unique perspective to the defensive backfield because he played some quarterback in high school.

He also uses his length to cover space quickly and is excellent at attacking pass catchers when the ball arrives. With his physical tools and enhanced knowledge bank, Upshaw could immediately compete for playing time in year one.

Collier is a defensive back who understands the intricacies of the position, like how to utilize his hands when the ball arrives, take pursuit angles, and time out his moves. While he might not jump off the page regarding the recruiting rankings, Collier's sound understanding of the game will lessen his learning curve when he joins the Gamecocks in January.

While none of these players might jump off the page as "national level" prospects, make no mistake, this is a group that defensive backs coach Torrian Gray is excited about, as the group offers varying skill sets that fit the cornerback and safety positions.

With South Carolina losing corners Cam Smith and Darius Rush to the NFL and possessing lots of youth at the safety position, they looked to bring in guys who can compete immediately and make this secondary better.

