South Carolina's Front-Seven Signees Bolster The Future

In the earlier part of the previous decade, between 2010 and 2013, the Gamecocks had five defensive linemen get drafted to the NFL; Cliff Matthews, Melvin Ingram, Travian Robertson, Devin Taylor, and Jadeveon Clowney.

While they've yet to step foot on campus in Columbia, the Gamecocks' recent haul of defensive linemen for the 2023 recruiting cycle indicates South Carolina is beginning to accumulate the depth only seen on a championship-contending team.

A unique part of this group is the amount of Palmetto State flare it possesses, as three of the Gamecocks' five defensive line signees in Monteque Rhames, Xzavier McLeod, and Elijah Davis hail from the state of South Carolina.

Rhames was the first to commit out of the bunch and will fill a huge need of this team in terms of adding immediate depth to the defensive end position group. Rhames will be a plus defender in terms of play recognition and bring much-needed help in rush defense due to his upper-body strength.

McLeod followed this up with a commitment in mid-August. McLeod will bring an explosive quick twitch to this Gamecock defensive front, and much like Rhames is good at diagnosing plays as they progress in live time. South Carolina's interior depth might prevent McLeod from immediately cracking the starting lineup, but he has a chance to be a game-changing type of player.

Davis committed just last night and will bring something none of the other guys bring, college football experience, which he got at East Mississippi Community College. Davis transitioned to position while in Scooba after playing defensive end and linebacker at Wagener-Salley high school, but if he kept his speed after adding weight, he would surely be an instant contributor.

Hardy committed just three days after McLeod, after being heavily pursued by one of the Gamecocks' SEC East foes in the Florida Gators. Hardy is a player that moves quite well for his size and never gives up on a play, which is especially admirable considering his responsibilities. While raw in terms of technique, he'll be a key cog in the line when he gets his opportunity.

Umeozulu will likely slide right into the Gamecocks' edge position, where Clayton White likes to put pass-rush specialists. His superb athleticism and technique could open the door for him to crack the two-deep and start in year one immediately.

This group is special and will be one to pay attention to moving forward.

