South Carolina Football News: What's Going On With Ahmari Huggins-Bruce
The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2024 season needing several newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal to make drastic impacts on this roster. Head coach Shane Beamer and his coaching staff took (22) players out of the portal this last class, while only taking (15) high school players. Needless to say, they need these more expereinced transfers to be able to play this fall.
One of those transfer they will been leaning heavily on is Ahmari Huggins-Bruce. Huggins-Bruce has missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. Offensive Coordinator Dowell Loggains was asked about the situation with Huggins-Bruce he said, "Coach Beamer will handle all roster questions."
Sources close to the program have indicated that, despite rumors of the contrary, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is still on the team with the Gamecocks as of this report.
Huggins-Bruce transfered from Louisville back in January. During his three years as a Cardinal, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster had been a regular fixture of Louisville's passing attack, if not under-utilized. Across 39 career games and 12 starts, Huggins-Bruce hauled in 80 receptions for 1,121 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 11 rushes for 67 yards and a score.
