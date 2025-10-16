SEC Injury Report Released for South Carolina vs Oklahoma
The official injury report has been released for the South Carolina vs Oklahoma game.
The next challenge on the Gamecocks schedule takes the form of a top 15 ranked Oklahoma Sooners squad who comes to Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time in program history. South Carolina has a chance to get their season back on track, while Oklahoma is set to prove they belong in the upper echelon of the conference.
Last season was the first ever meeting between the two schools. South Carolina traveled to Shane Beamer's old stomping grounds and came away with a dominant 35-9 victory that really launched their end of the year success. Can this game provide that same level of launching pad?
Both teams come into this game coming off a loss, but otherwise have been different squads. South Carolina has improved, but is still looking for consistency on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile Oklahoma was rolling before an injury to its starting quarterback and a loss to Texas last week.
Venables' Oklahoma defense has been stellar this season. They rank as the top scoring defense in the SEC (9.33 points per game), top passing defense in the SEC (126.33 yards per game), first in total defense (211.17 yards per game), and third in rushing defense (84.83 yards per game). It is one of the elite units in the country. Mike Shula and this offense will have to create a good gameplan to score against this team.
Taking that into mind, here is what the official injury report looks like for both teams ahead of the conference matchup.
Oklahoma vs South Carolina Injury Report:
South Carolina:
- Nolan Hay, Doubtful
- Shedrrick Sarratt, Doubtful
- Cason Henry, Doubtful
- Markee Anderson, Questionable
- Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Questionable
- Brandon Cisse, Probable
Oklahoma:
- Troy Everette, Out
- Jacon Sexton, Out
- Jake Taylor, Out
- Keontez Lewis, Doubtful
- Kade MacIntyre, Doubtful
- Logan Howland, Doubtful
- Jovantae Barnes, Questionable
Kickoff for this game is set for 12:45 PM ET and will be broadcatsed on SEC Network. Following this game, the Gamecocks will continue with their difficult conference slate as they get ready to host the Alabama Crimson Tide. After that, it will be a while before thr program returns back to Columbia, as they have road games against Ole Miss and Texas A&M coming up after that.
