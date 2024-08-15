South Carolina Football Schedule has Second Most Ranked Games Games in College Football
The South Carolina Gamecocks' football schedule has the second-most ranked games in college football.
When the new scheduling format for the SEC was announced, it initially sounded like the South Carolina Gamecocks might catch a break. The program would no longer be binded to having to play Georgia and Tennessee every single year or competing against them for a division title. However, once the schedules were revealed, Gamecock fans quickly learned they got a tough draw.
South Carolina's conference schedule consists of: @ Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, @ Alabama, @ Oklahoma, Texas A&M, @ Vanderbilt and Missouri. They also close out the season with a game against Clemson on the road. Now that the preseason AP Poll has been released, that means South Carolina is set to face seven ranked opponents, which is the second most in college football this year.
South Carolina may have managed to get some of those big games at home, but that doesn't take away from the difficulty of said opponents. LSU, Alabama, OIe Miss and Missouri have all been pinned as potential playoff contenders this season.
Preseason AP Poll:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
