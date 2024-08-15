Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Football Schedule has Second Most Ranked Games Games in College Football

The South Carolina Gamecocks' football schedule has the second most ranked games in college football.

The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 24, 2024. USC's Head Coach Shane Beamer on the field.
The South Carolina Gamecocks' football schedule has the second-most ranked games in college football.

When the new scheduling format for the SEC was announced, it initially sounded like the South Carolina Gamecocks might catch a break. The program would no longer be binded to having to play Georgia and Tennessee every single year or competing against them for a division title. However, once the schedules were revealed, Gamecock fans quickly learned they got a tough draw.

South Carolina's conference schedule consists of: @ Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, @ Alabama, @ Oklahoma, Texas A&M, @ Vanderbilt and Missouri. They also close out the season with a game against Clemson on the road. Now that the preseason AP Poll has been released, that means South Carolina is set to face seven ranked opponents, which is the second most in college football this year.

South Carolina may have managed to get some of those big games at home, but that doesn't take away from the difficulty of said opponents. LSU, Alabama, OIe Miss and Missouri have all been pinned as potential playoff contenders this season.

Preseason AP Poll:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Oregon
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

