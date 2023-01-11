South Carolina's Chance To Become a Threat in SEC East

After completely eviscerating the Cinderella story of the 2022 college football season and winning their second straight national championship, it would be fair to say that the Georgia Bulldogs are now the best program in college football. Naturally, with this kind of statement, people will look at the rest of the field and raise the following question; who can stand next to Georgia in the SEC East?

Some will look at historic programs like Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, and others. While all those programs have claims, the answer likely lies within the division.

Arguments could be made for multiple programs, but in terms of pulling off what is considered highly improbable, the Gamecocks deserve a long look as someone who could give Georgia competitive games for years.

Much like Kirby Smart has done in Athens, Shane Beamer has planted the seeds for a rock-solid culture in the building that revolves around family, team camaraderie, and, similar to Smart, relentless competition throughout the roster.

In terms of his coaching experience, Shane Beamer was an assistant under Smart for two seasons at the beginning of Kirby's tenure and, therefore, knows better than any other head coach in the SEC East how he and his program operates. Regarding his coaching staff, Beamer has hired multiple assistants who have ties to the NFL, whether it be through previous coaching stops or playing at the highest level.

The current roster makeup in terms of overall talent is where many people will stop talking about South Carolina, which is more a credit to Georgia's roster.

Still, the Gamecocks have begun stacking talent at vital positions like the offensive and defensive line and the quarterback position, building the roster from the inside out.

Currently, South Carolina wouldn't be able to defeat the Bulldogs, but they're slowly but surely beginning to construct a squad that should finish near the top of the SEC East.

