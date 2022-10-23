Spencer Rattler Flashes Talent

South Carolina hasn't had the offensive start many envisioned and places some blame on quarterback Spencer Rattler. While Rattler has had his low moments, he continually displays impressive ability.

The Gamecocks are simplifying their offense for Rattler pre-snap, a new direction from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He's attempting to install on the fly, meaning there are some rough moments.

However, there are times when Rattler makes some impressive throws. They had him operate off play-action boots, multi-progression drops, and more. Rattler went through his progressions and made the approbate play, often downfield.

He looked uneven to start the year, seeming to lack confidence. He's always struggled with staying in the pocket, but his progressions seemed out of wack. Now, Rattler can step up and make plays from in between the tackles, making the offense dangerous.

Again, they are still a work in progress. Everyone has to get on the same page and continue to build each week in practice. They took another job after the bye week and are scripting solid pass plays to get him in rhythm.

His opening stats weren't eye-popping, but that's because they were trying to attack downfield. The Gamecocks were mere inches from connecting on a couple of explosive plays; they just struggled to finish.

That changed in the fourth quarter, and there were several instances where the offense saved drives because of big throws. Rattler made some off-platform plays that sparked memories of his early Oklahoma days, the best stretch of his career.

This season has been a learning experience for all parties; it's unrealistic to expect someone with previous question marks to come in and immediately set the world on fire. It's a gradual process that continues to move in the right direction, the biggest sign for a developing quarterback and offense.

