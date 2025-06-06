South Carolina Gamecock Legend Discusses LaNorris Sellers' High Ceiling
Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw discusses the ceiling of LaNorris Sellers.
There is a lot of buzz around the South Carolina Gamecocks heading into the 2025 season and a lot of it has to do with quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Some high expectations are being put on Sellers' shoulders and the expectation is for him to lead the Gamecocks to another successful season.
While fans watched Sellers last season, it didn't take long for them to realize there was something different about him. Something that separates him from the rest of the pack. Former Gamecock quarterback discussed what he thinks makes Sellers so special and his overall ceiling as a prospect.
“Big game. Night game. A lot of emotion,” Shaw said at the BMW Charity Pro-Am golf tournament. “For him to be even-keeled and to send his team down to the field to just go win, as a freshman, you don’t see that a lot in the SEC.”
Big, tall, long and fast. That's what people want in most of their football players and Sellers is all of that and more.
“LaNorris is what college football is gravitating towards,” Shaw said. “He’s big (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) and mobile and smart and can make all the throws. And he’s young. He’s only played so much ball. I think he’s going to play this game for a long, long time.”
Following the 2025 NFL draft, discussions of the 2026 draft class immediately sparked up, and there is a belief that Sellers could be the first overall pick. Shaw certainly believes he has all of the tools to do so.
“He has a high ceiling, too,” Shaw said. “I know the coaching staff is really high on him. He can make a lot of great throws. And he likes to be coached. I talked to him a little bit at spring ball. He’s definitely mature. When the starters were taking their reps, he was back there doing the same motions. I liked seeing that. It’s good to have one in the wings.”
