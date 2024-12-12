South Carolina Gamecocks Football 2025 Schedule Released
The South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 football schedule has been released.
While the 2024 college football season has not officially wrapped up, the SEC has gone ahead and released the 2025 schedules for each conference member. The conference opponents for each team will not change but what will change is the order in which teams will face those opponents.
The Gamecocks had a strong closing to their schedule this year so that should have them feeling good about going into next year. They finished with a 9-3 record and quarterback LaNorris Sellers looks the part of a franchise piece. So with that said, here is what the Gamecocks' 2025 schedule looks like.
South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 Schedule:
- Week 1: Aug. 31 - South Carolina vs Virginia Tech (ATL)
- Week 2: Sept. 6 - South Carolina State @ South Carolina
- Week 3: Sept. 13 - Vanderbilt @ South Carolina
- Week 4: Sept. 20 - South Carolina @ Missouri
- Week 5: Sept 27 - Kentucky @ South Carolina
- Week 6: Oct. 4 - BYE
- Week 7: Oct. 11 - South Carolina @ LSU
- Week 8: Oct. 18 - Oklahoma @ South Carolina
- Week 9: Oct. 25 - Alabama @ South Carolina
- Week 10: Nov. 1 - South Carolina @ Ole Miss
- Week 11: Nov. 8 - BYE
- Week 12: Nov. 15 - South Carolina @ Texas A&M
- Week 13: Nov. 22 - Coastal Carolina @ South Carolina
- Week 14: Nov. 29 - Clemson @ South Carolina
