South Carolina Gamecocks Name Mike Shula As Next Offensive Coordinator
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a familiar voice taking over play calling duties as the team names Mike Shula it's next offensive coordinator, just days following Dowell Loggains' departure for Appalachian State.
Mike Shula, son of legendary head coach and all-time NFL wins leader Don Shula, joined the Gamecocks this past offseason as an offensive analyst, coming over from a similar role with the Buffalo Bills. Shula has an extensive coaching history that spans over two decades in the NFL and a stop at Alabama as the school's head coach from 2003-2006.
Now former offensive coordinator, Dowell Loggains, who was just named the head coach of Appalachian State, had high praise for Shula during last spring.
"In this business, you're always looking to bring in knowledge, guys that can help you," Loggains said. "Mike is a guy I worked against a long time and coach Beamer had known as well. Got a ton of respect for him as an offensive mind and quarterback guy, so we had a chance to hire somebody and that's why we brought him (on staff). From a resume standpoint, character standpoint, person standpoint, he makes us better."
Loggains and Shula had a direct impact in the development of star redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers. While Loggains called plays from the booth this season, Shula was able to be on the sidelines working with the offense, including Sellers.
Gamecocks' fans should get a first look at their new offensive coordinator on Dec. 31 in the Citrus Bowl vs Illinois.
