South Carolina Gamecocks Heading in the Right Direction Ahead of LSU Game
The South Carolina Gamecocks are heading in the right direction ahead of their game against the LSU Tigers.
The Gamecocks picked up a much needed win on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats to earn their first conference win of the season. It was a dominant win for the Gamecocks and one that has them on the right track ahead of a massive game against the LSU Tigers two weeks.
The win over Kentucky was one that looked like the Gamecock football team that fans fell in love with last year. The defense was creating havoc plays as they were responsible for two touchdowns in the game and the offense found their groove on the ground. A good sight for a team that has struggled in that department this season.
Now as South Carolina heads into its first bye week of the season, the program has the opportunity to rest up and work out anymore kinks that remain with this football team before they go on the road to play the Tigers.
It may have been a win over a team that many presume to be the worst team in the conference this season, but sometimes that is all a program needs to get the momentum back on your side. The offense still has some things that need to work and could be more effecient, but if the defense is creating havoc like they did this past weekend for the rest of the season, the Gamecocks will be a tough out every single weekend.
