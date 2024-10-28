South Carolina Gamecocks Key to Beating Texas A&M
The biggest key to South Carolina beating the Texas A&M Aggies this weekend.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a massive game this weekend as the Texas A&M Aggies will be rolling into town. Texas A&M is undefeated in conference play and currently sits in first place in the SEC after their win over the LSU Tigers this past weekend. The Aggies have been quite a surprise this year in Mike Elko's first season as head coach and now the Gamecocks will be tasked with putting a stop to their momentum.
Perhaps the biggest reason why Texas A&M has been so successful this season has a lot to do with their defense. They're allowing 18.4 points per game and are allowing 338 yards of offense per game. The offense has been a little up and down as they are till trying to figure out what to do at quarterback. Connor Weigman started against LSU but Marcel Reed finished the game for the Aggies.
South Carolina will be bringing a strong defense of their own into this matchup but that won't be the key to the Gamecocks winning this one. It has everything to do with what they will accomplish offensively.
The Tigers were beating Texas A&M 17-7 at one point in the game but then the Aggies forced an interception, a fumble and another interception in three straight possessions. That resulted in A&M taking a 28-17 lead. South Carolina has surrendered 12 turnovers this season which ranks 80th in the country.
Protecting the football is always a key to every single game but especially in this one. Texas A&M's defense is good enough to keep them in games and their offense has proven they will capitalize on extra offensive opportunities if you give them up.
