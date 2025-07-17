South Carolina Gamecocks Land Safety Triston Lewis in 2026 Recruiting Class
Three-star safety and in-state target, Triston Lewis has committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are on a little bit of a recruiting run as of late. Just one day after the commitment of coveted OT, Kamari Blair, the Gamecocks have added in-state target and three-star safety, Triston Lewis.
The Gamecocks are no stranger to taking and developing in-state talent into elite NFL prospect, especially at the safety position. Nick Emmanwori was a three-star safety out of the state of South Carolina in high school and was one of the first safeties taken off the board in the NFL Draft.
Not to mention, there’s a recent history at South Carolina of three-stars like Emmanwori playing as early as their freshman year. Defensive back DQ Smith was a high school quarterback, similar to Triston Lewis, and was playing meaningful snaps as a true freshman at corner for this program.
Lewis could very well be the next in line in terms of an underrated recruit from the state of South Carolina that went on to have a great career with the Gamecocks.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
- Aiden Harris, DL
- Andrew Harris, LB
- KJ Johnson, DB
- Sequel Patterson, ATH
- Noah Clark, DL
- Kamari Blair, OT
