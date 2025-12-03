South Carolina Football Recruiting: Four-Star LB Andrew Harris Signs With the Gamecocks

2026 four-star linebacker Andrew Harris signs his letter of intent with South Carolina on Wednesday. Andrew joins his brother Aiden as signees during the Early National Signing Day period.

The 6-foot-2 and 235 pound linebacker from Weddington High School in Matthews, North Carolina, first committed to the Gamecocks with his brother, Aiden Harris, back in June, saying it's a blessing to play with your brother. Harris is a four-star in 247Sport's composite rankings. He's listed as the 424th overall prospect in the class, the 41st edge, and 20th player in North Carolina.

Defensive heavy class

A new enforcer has arrived. @1Andrewharris is a Gamecock! pic.twitter.com/QVbwTLroVW — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) December 3, 2025

As a junior, Andrew had 81 tackles with 25 coming behind the line of scrimmage and seven sacks. He added 36 hurries. Harris brings a unique skillset that is able to play the linebacker role and rush the passer from the edge, similar mold to fellow Gamecocks signee Keenan Britt.

Harris was able to watch the development of players in the front seven of Clayton White's defense, ultimately deciding Columbia was the best place for him to be. The 2026 recruiting class for South Carolina has a lot of defenders in the mix. Harris joins his brother Aiden (DL), J'Zavien Currence (DB), KJ Johnson (DB), Kosci Barnes (DB), Triston Lewis (S), Keenan Britt (EDGE), and Noah Clark (DL).

Harris enters a linebacking room that left a lot to be desired in 2025. Fred Johnson should return, but Harris can compete for playing time as early as next season for Clayton White and the Gamecocks. South Carolina's class may not have a lot of quantity in terms of overall size, but it is a deep class filled with quality players so far.

Sitting at the 21st spot in 247Sports's Team Recruiting Rankings, the Gamecocks have 14 commits in the 2026 class, many of which expect to sign during the Early National Signing Day period. Stay tuned here at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for all up-to-date information on South Carolina recruiting, including signees, flips, and portal information.

