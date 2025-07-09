South Carolina Gamecocks Listed as Team "That Could Shock Everyone"
After a dramatic turnaround that took the South Carolina Gamecocks from a five-win team to a nine-win team that was “snubbed” of a playoff berth, there are a lot of expectations for the South Carolina Gamecocks entering the 2025 college football season. Some outlets predict them to have a decline while some predict they will be one of the coveted 12 teams in the College Football Playoff. Regardless of the expectations from the media, coach Beamer and his players are competing to be national champions.
Prominent media outlet College Football News is one of the sources that believe the Gamecocks could be competing for all the marbles. They listed the Gamecocks as one of five teams that could shock everyone and make a run at the playoffs. They stated the following in relation to the Gamecocks,
“The Gamecocks have one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the country in LaNorris Sellers—a physically gifted passer with real upside. He’s surrounded by young talent, including five-star edge Dylan Stewart, and a roster that’s more balanced than it looks on paper. South Carolina hasn’t always turned promise into wins, but if things click, they could surprise a lot of people in the SEC.”
The emergence of LaNorris Sellers towards the end of the season is one of the main factors in the consensus belief that the Gamecocks could be one of the teams to beat this year. Dylan Stewart’s explosion on the scene last season also gives many hope that the team has the pieces to become a dominant program.
Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and Florida were also listed as teams who could surprise fans across the country. Of all the teams listed, the Gamecocks had the best record last season and plan to hold that same distinction in 2025.
