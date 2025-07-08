National Draft Analyst Is a "Big Fan" of South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers
South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers is one of the top returning quarterbacks of the 2025 college football season and national NFL draft anaylsts are beginning to take notice.
After spending his first season in Columbia holding a clipboard for then starter Spencer Rattler, Sellers was handed the reins of the offense in 2024. He, and the Gamecocks' offense, was shaky at first, but quickly burst onto the national stage by year's end.
Sellers was able to overcome turnover issues that plagued the offense during the first half of the season - committing 11 total turnovers (seven fumbles and four interceptions) through six games. However for the rest of the season, he was one of the best players in the conference. Sellers would finish the remaining six games of the season completing 100/149 (67 percent) of his passes for 1,481 yards and 13 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions. On the ground he added 436 yards and four touchdowns.
His impressive arm and elite mobility has been catching the eye of the NFL and media members alike. Recently in a tweet via his X account, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah praised Sellers for his tools and fundamentals, even making a comparison to that of a popular NFL quarterback.
Sellers enters year two as the Gamecocks starter in 2025. An impressive season could have the team in a great spot and him in play for a top overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
