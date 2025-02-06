South Carolina Gamecocks Makes Way Too Early All American List
The South Carolina Gamecocks faithful are excited to watch EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart in 2025. He's been listed as an All-American prediction for his sophomore season.
While QB LaNorris Sellers has been the center of discussions when projecting the potential for the 2025 South Carolina Gamecocks, perhaps no Gamecock has more expectations for a big season than upcoming sophomore defensive lineman, Dylan Stewart. Many see him as one of, if not the best defensive players in college football.
ESPN’s Chris Low “way-too-early” list predicts the All-Americans heading into the 2025 season. A staple on most lists, Dylan Stewart was listed as his selection as a defensive end, along with in-state rival T.J. Parker from Clemson. Stewart was the lone Gamecock on the list, and received high praise from Low, who had the following to say.
“Stewart came to South Carolina as a five-star recruit last year and played like it in a terrific freshman season that saw him rack up 10.5 tackles for loss, including 6.5 sacks, and force three fumbles. The 6-6, 248-pound Stewart is a blur coming off the edge and returns as one of the top pass rushers in college football, especially with a year of experience in the SEC and more familiarity with how offenses will try to block him.”
Stewart took the country by storm last year with his explosive performances on the field. Without T.J. Sanders and Kyle Kennard by his side, he will shoulder the bulk of the attention from opposing offensive linemen. If he plays anywhere near the lofty expectations he has garnered, he will certainly prove Low and many others to have thought correctly. Playing against several other members on Low’s list, Stewart also has the chance to cement himself as the top player in College football.
