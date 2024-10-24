South Carolina Gamecocks Not Included in College Football Bowl Projections
The South Carolina Gamecocks were not included in the latest release of bowl projections.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are on a bye week right now before they enter the final stretch of the regular season and they have some tough opponents remaining. With a 4-3 record, Shane Beamer and his football team will be looking to close out the year on a high note but it will require them playing some of the best football they have played all year.
The Gamecocks are just two wins away from becoming bowl-eligible. The remaining schedule includes Texas A&M, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Wofford and Clemson. A tough closing slate to end the regular season but certainly a path for the Gamecocks to reach the six-win mark. However, according to the latest release of bowl projections, the Gamecocks are not expected to make postseason play.
USA Today released their bowl projections for all postseason games and the Gamecocks were nowhere to be found. If South Carolina does not make a bowl game this year, it would be the second year in a row in which they didn't receive a bid. It would be a bit of a shock considering South Carolina feels like a dangerous opponent to face right now, but they also have had a tough conference schedule to go up against this year. That's the case for the majority of SEC teams though.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina's Shane Beamer Gives an Honest Opinion About the SEC
- Pair of Gamecocks Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors
- South Carolina's Defensive Dominance: By the Numbers
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!