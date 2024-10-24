Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Not Included in College Football Bowl Projections

The South Carolina Gamecocks were not included in the latest release of bowl projections.

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to a call against the Akron Zips in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks are on a bye week right now before they enter the final stretch of the regular season and they have some tough opponents remaining. With a 4-3 record, Shane Beamer and his football team will be looking to close out the year on a high note but it will require them playing some of the best football they have played all year.

The Gamecocks are just two wins away from becoming bowl-eligible. The remaining schedule includes Texas A&M, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Wofford and Clemson. A tough closing slate to end the regular season but certainly a path for the Gamecocks to reach the six-win mark. However, according to the latest release of bowl projections, the Gamecocks are not expected to make postseason play.

USA Today released their bowl projections for all postseason games and the Gamecocks were nowhere to be found. If South Carolina does not make a bowl game this year, it would be the second year in a row in which they didn't receive a bid. It would be a bit of a shock considering South Carolina feels like a dangerous opponent to face right now, but they also have had a tough conference schedule to go up against this year. That's the case for the majority of SEC teams though.

