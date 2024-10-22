Gamecock Digest

Pair of Gamecocks Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

Nick Emmanwori and Tonka Hemingway were recognized after their great performances on Saturday.

Alex Joyce

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (91) reacts after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The South Carolina defense was suffocating in Saturday's 35-9 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. While the entire defense had a field day in Norman, two Gamecock defenders stood out and the SEC is taking notice.

Junior safety Nick Emmanwori helped the Gamecocks get out to a three touchdown lead midway through the first quarter. He intercepted Michael Hawkins Jr. on the first play of the game giving the ball back to his offense in great field position. Two drives later, Emmanwori intercepted another pass, but this time took it all the way to the end zone for the pick-six.

On the day, Emmanwori finished with 11 total tackles (7 solo and 4 combined), 1 tackle for loss, and two interceptions. It wasn't just the SEC that recognized his play, PFF named Emmanwori the highest graded safety of the week and he was named co-defensive player of the week by Reese's Senior Bowl. This was Emmanwori's second defensive player of the week award by the SEC this season, earning it in the week two win over Kentucky.

Fifth year interior DL Tonka Hemingway also took home the award by being named the SEC defensive line player of the week. Hemingway routinely wrecked the Sooners' offensive gameplan on Saturday. He would finish the day with a tackle for loss, a sack, and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

The Gamecock defender is making his presence felt on a loaded South Carolina defensive line. Week in and week out the Gamecocks rely on Tonka and the defensive tackles to be key cogs in their defense. Hemingway did just that in Saturday's win.

South Carolina is on a bye this week as they begin their final stretch of the season welcoming in the Texas A&M Aggies for a night game in Columbia.

